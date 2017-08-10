Politics

Joburg DA councillor suspended

10 August 2017 - 07:35 By Claudi Mailovich
Herman Mashaba. File photo.
Herman Mashaba. File photo.
Image: Arnold Pronto / Business Day

The DA’s federal executive committee has suspended councillor Sharon Peetz‚ the City of Johannesburg’s fired member of the mayoral committee for economic development‚ from party activities pending the outcome of an investigation by the metro’s ethics committee.

Mayor Herman Mashaba fired Peetz from his mayoral council after she allegedly falsified evidence that she gave to the metro in an investigation that initially cleared her.

Mashaba announced late last week that he had removed her from his executive team‚ following a meeting with the DA’s federal executive.

A notice of suspension would be sent to Peetz on Thursday‚ reports Business Day

