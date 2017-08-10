Manana arrives at court after assault allegations
10 August 2017 - 11:36
Deputy Minister of Higher Education Mduduzi Manana has arrived at the Randburg Magistrate's Court after admitting to assaulting a woman at the weekend.
Manana was sneaked through a back entrance into the court building.
He is accused of assaulting a woman in a Johannesburg restaurant at the weekend.
The delay in arresting him has attracted criticism‚ including from former public protector Thuli Madonsela.
