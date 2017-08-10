Politics

Manana arrives at court after assault allegations

10 August 2017 - 11:36 By Neo Goba
Deputy higher education minister Mduduzi Manana appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court on 10 August 2017.
Image: Neo Goba

Deputy Minister of Higher Education Mduduzi Manana has arrived at the Randburg Magistrate's Court after admitting to assaulting a woman at the weekend.

Manana was sneaked through a back entrance into the court building.

He is accused of assaulting a woman in a Johannesburg restaurant at the weekend.

The delay in arresting him has attracted criticism‚ including from former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

READ MORE

Delay in arresting Manana symptomatic of a society violent in words and deeds: Madonsela

The delay in arresting deputy minister of education Mduduzi Manana after he assaulted a woman is a result of an increasingly violent society‚ a ...
Politics
20 hours ago

No one is above the law when it comes to women abuse: Zuma

As calls for the arrest of Deputy Minister of Higher Education Mduduzi Manana continue to surge‚ President Jacob Zuma has reassured government that ...
Politics
20 hours ago

I’m appalled at Manana's conduct: MEC

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says she is appalled at the conduct of Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Mduduzi ...
Politics
2 days ago

