Manana arrives at court after assault allegations

Deputy Minister of Higher Education Mduduzi Manana has arrived at the Randburg Magistrate's Court after admitting to assaulting a woman at the weekend.

Manana was sneaked through a back entrance into the court building.

He is accused of assaulting a woman in a Johannesburg restaurant at the weekend.

The delay in arresting him has attracted criticism‚ including from former public protector Thuli Madonsela.