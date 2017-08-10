Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Mduduzi Manana has no pending case against him in Mpumalanga.

This is according to the National Prosecuting Authority's Gauteng spokesperson‚ Phindi Mjonondwane‚ who was briefing the media shortly after Manana was granted bail of R5‚000 on Thursday.

Manana‚ who made a brief appearance in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday‚ is facing two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after an alleged attack on three women in a Johannesburg restaurant at the weekend.