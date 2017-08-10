Mduduzi Manana‚ the Deputy Minister of Higher Education‚ sneaked into court via a back entrance on Thursday.

Manana appeared anxious as officials ironed out the details around his appearance in the Randburg Magistrate's Court in Johannesburg.

Suspects usually use the main entrance during their first appearance‚ unless they had already been arrested and would be brought up from the holding cells.

Manana is accused of assaulting three women at the Cubana restaurant at Cedar Square in Fourways on Sunday.

"Normally when a person is accused of assault then the police have an option of either bringing him into court or to the police station to process him and take him to court to apply for bail. The court then decides whether or not that person qualifies as someone who should be released on bail or not‚" said Ulrich Roux of BDK Attorneys.