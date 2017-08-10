The race for the leadership of the Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape is heating up following the opening of nominations for the Cape Metro region.

It is a two-horse race between incumbent chairman Shaun August and City of Cape Town councillor Grant Twigg.

Both Twigg and August have confirmed they will be running while Western Cape member of the legislature Daylin Mitchell said he is still considering his options.

Other positions up for grabs at the conference are three deputies‚ a secretary‚ chairperson for finance and four additional members.

City of Cape Town mayoral committee members JP Smith and Anda Ntsodo are said to be among those hoping to occupy one of the deputy chairperson posts.