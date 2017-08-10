The race is on for control of DA in Cape Metro region
The race for the leadership of the Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape is heating up following the opening of nominations for the Cape Metro region.
It is a two-horse race between incumbent chairman Shaun August and City of Cape Town councillor Grant Twigg.
Both Twigg and August have confirmed they will be running while Western Cape member of the legislature Daylin Mitchell said he is still considering his options.
Other positions up for grabs at the conference are three deputies‚ a secretary‚ chairperson for finance and four additional members.
City of Cape Town mayoral committee members JP Smith and Anda Ntsodo are said to be among those hoping to occupy one of the deputy chairperson posts.
“I am applying my mind as to whether I have the available time to fulfil that function in addition to my work on Mayco. That for me is a primary consideration and there have been a lot of approaches to me to suggest that I stand‚” said Smith.
Ntsodo could not be reached for comment.
August has thus far been the busiest of the candidates. He has posted a video to the song Turn Down for What‚ by DJ Snake‚ on social media.
The video contains several images of August‚ including selfies. In one photograph he is captured being arrested during a march to Parliament.
“I am not running with anybody as running mates yet ...for now‚ we are just living and everybody is keeping their head above the water and may the best person win‚” said August‚ who is no longer eyeing the provincial leadership position.
“I am not getting involved in the provincial race yet‚ I am focusing on the regional executive ... once that is completed‚ I will put my energy and time [into that]‚” he said.
Said Twigg: “Nominations are going well‚ I have received numerous nominations so far.”
Whoever wins the position of regional chairperson has a lot of sway on who becomes the provincial party leader.
Incumbent‚ Bonginkosi Madikizela‚ is expected to be challenged by the MPL‚ Lennit Max. When contacted Max claimed he is still considering whether to run for the position. He has previously contested and lost three times.
The party is expecting up to 230 voting delegates to attend the conference which will be held next month.
