Transport minister Joe Maswanganyi on Thursday morning visited the site of the N3 bridge collapse‚ just hours after the road was opened well ahead of schedule.

Initially‚ it was estimated that the highway - which was completely blocked in both directions near the Geldenhuys interchange - was expected to be closed for two days. But demolition teams and clean-up crews had it cleared and open to traffic by 6am on Thursday.

Maswanganyi was on the site shortly before 7am‚ conducting an inspection with members of the SANRAL board‚ the SANRAL CEO Nazir Alli‚ senior officials of the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport‚ and the Ekurhuleni Municipality.

Meanwhile‚ SANRAL confirmed that its teams worked through the night to have the road cleared.