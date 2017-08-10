DA leader Mmusi Maimane announced on Tuesday that the motion to dissolve the National Assembly would be tabled in terms of section 50 of the Constitution‚ which he said allowed members "to move a motion in the National Assembly to dissolve Parliament and for an early general election to be held".

"We believe the voters should now have the chance to express their opinion about the conduct of the ANC in defending Jacob Zuma. In short‚ we believe that Parliament should be dissolved now so that the country can hold an early election‚" said Maimane on Wednesday.