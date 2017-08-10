UDM against motion to dissolve Parliament
Leader of the United Democratic Movement Bantubonke Holomisa tweeted on Thursday morning that his party would not support the Democratic Alliance's motion to dissolve the National Assembly.
The DA announced its intentions to table motion the day after President Jacob Zuma survived an eighth motion of no confidence in him on Tuesday in the National Assembly.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane announced on Tuesday that the motion to dissolve the National Assembly would be tabled in terms of section 50 of the Constitution‚ which he said allowed members "to move a motion in the National Assembly to dissolve Parliament and for an early general election to be held".
"We believe the voters should now have the chance to express their opinion about the conduct of the ANC in defending Jacob Zuma. In short‚ we believe that Parliament should be dissolved now so that the country can hold an early election‚" said Maimane on Wednesday.
However Holomisa told his 214‚112 followers on social networking site Twitter that he would not support the motion.
"#ParlyDissolution - #UDM does not support the DA sponsored motion for the dissolution of the National Assembly [sic]‚" the MP tweeted.
Holomisa's stance was almost immediately questioned by DA MPs including Kevin Mileham. Another DA MP‚ Gavin Davis‚ implied that the UDM was wary of giving South Africans a second opportunity to vote Zuma out of power.
Other followers agreed with Holomisa's stance‚ saying that the motion to dissolve Parliament smacked of "desperation".
"Some parties don't want to give voters the power to remove a corrupt Zuma-led government. Pity‚" he tweeted in response to Holomisa.
ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu said the governing party would oppose the motion because it saw it "for what it truly is…an [sic] veiled attempt to remove the African National Congress from power".
On Tuesday‚ Zuma narrowly escaped the secret ballot vote on the motion of no confidence in him‚ with 177 yes votes against 198 no votes. The tally indicated a higher number of ANC MPs voting with the opposition than expected.
- BusinessLIVE
