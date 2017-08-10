Economic Freedom Fighters chair Advocate Dali Mpofu appears to have lost a bet with Mzwanele “Jimmy” Manyi about President Jacob Zuma surviving the no-confidence vote.

Manyi posted a picture of them sitting in a restaurant‚ wearing broad smiles and their respective political party shirts‚ on Twitter.

The cost of loosing the bet? Lunch.

“Finally @AdvDali_Mpofu honouring his commitment to buy me lunch after losing his bet. Prez Zuma is still His Excellency. #SecretBallot‚” said Manyi‚ a former government spokesman and president of the Progressive Professionals Forum.