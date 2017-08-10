Zuma's no-confidence win costs Dali Mpofu lunch
Economic Freedom Fighters chair Advocate Dali Mpofu appears to have lost a bet with Mzwanele “Jimmy” Manyi about President Jacob Zuma surviving the no-confidence vote.
Manyi posted a picture of them sitting in a restaurant‚ wearing broad smiles and their respective political party shirts‚ on Twitter.
The cost of loosing the bet? Lunch.
“Finally @AdvDali_Mpofu honouring his commitment to buy me lunch after losing his bet. Prez Zuma is still His Excellency. #SecretBallot‚” said Manyi‚ a former government spokesman and president of the Progressive Professionals Forum.
Finally @AdvDali_Mpofu honouring his commitment to buy me lunch after losing his bet. Prez Zuma is still His Excellency#SecretBallot pic.twitter.com/ZMysmVjwnv— Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) August 9, 2017
Manyi is an outspoken Zuma supporter and has previously lambasted an "ailment" afflicting the country which he diagnosed as "Guptaphobia".
Mpofu replied to the post on Twitter‚ with a cheeky reference to the Gupta family.
“Sorry I arrived a bit late...I was sure we were meeting at Saxonwold Shebeen... Congrats...but brace yourself for the next round!”
Sorry I arrived a bit late...I was sure we were meeting at Soxonwold Shebeen...😂😂— Dali Mpofu (@AdvDali_Mpofu) August 9, 2017
Congrats...but brace yourself for the next round!✊🏾✊🏾 https://t.co/SxhhaFOCHh
Zuma survived by a relatively narrow margin with 177 MPs voting for his removal and 198 voting for him to remain president‚ the Times reported on Thursday.
The result indicated that at least 30 ANC MPs could have voted for Zuma's removal.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP