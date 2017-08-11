Pretoria police are investigating a case of theft and intimidation against three men who threatened staff at a Shoprite supermarket in Sunnyside and tried to leave the store with trolleys full of groceries without paying.

Sunnyside police spokesperson‚ Captain Daniel Mavimbela‚ said the suspects‚ aged between 18 and 23‚ were arrested on Tuesday after the march by the EFF to the Union Buildings‚ planned to coincide with the motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma.

“It is reported that the suspects … were part of a group of people that were clad in the regalia of the Economic Freedom Fighters who‚ following the EFF march to the Union Buildings on Tuesday‚ allegedly threatened the staff at Shoprite and ordered them to close the store while the suspects took groceries from the shelves‚” he said.