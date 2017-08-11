Kid gloves for Manana? Heavens no!

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula insisted that his cabinet colleague, Mduduzi Manana, had not been treated with kid gloves when the deputy higher education minister appeared in court on assault charges yesterday.

Manana appeared four days after he was accused of - and admitted to - assaulting a woman in an attack caught on video.

The 33-year-old politician was granted R5000 bail in the Randburg Magistrate's Court, where he appeared briefly facing two charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

There has been a widespread outcry that he has been treated with kid gloves because of his political position, and calls for his arrest and dismissal from the cabinet.