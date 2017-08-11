Mandela condemns fire at school his grandfather had placed under his protection

Chief Zwelivelile "Mandla" Mandela has condemned the burning of the Jongintaba Senior Secondary School during a scholar transport protest by the local community in the Eastern Cape.

Although the school was built by the community‚ it was re-built by the late president Nelson Mandela. The Daily Dispatch reports Mandela‚ who was born in Mvezo before his family moved to Qunu‚ was brought up in Mqhekezweni under the guardianship of then AbaThembu regent king Jongintaba Dalindyebo - whom the school was named after.

"We cannot allow President Mandela's legacy to be burnt down for any reason‚" Mandla Mandela said in a statement.