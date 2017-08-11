"It is surely time to rise up in protest and express our indignation at this and other tragedies‚" MP and chief Mandla Mandela said on Friday‚ as he sent condolences to the family of Shaheed Omar‚ the son of Dr Adam Omar and nephew of anti-apartheid activist Dullah Omar.

Shaheed Omar‚ 43‚ was driving with his mother Zubeida Omar when he was shot in Lansdowne‚ Cape Town‚ around 8.30pm on Thursday night.

His aunt and younger sister of the former minister of justice‚ Mariam Omar‚ told TimesLIVE that the family did not know the motive for the killing and described it as “absolutely senseless”.

“We are all shocked and can’t believe what has happened. We are trying to come to grips with the situation but it is very difficult‚” Omar said.