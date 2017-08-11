Mining companies are looting the country‚ says Mathunjwa

Trade union leader Joseph Mathunjwa has accused mining companies of looting the country and pouring their money into foreign investments rather than the domestic economy.

Mathunjwa‚ president of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu)‚ said the country shouldn't be surprised about the situation it found itself in.

He was speaking at a Business Day Dialogues event in Johannesburg on Friday morning ahead of the five-year anniversary of the Marikana massacre in which more than 40 people were killed in 2012 during protests.