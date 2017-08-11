Murder of ANC councillor spreads fear in KZN

The killing of a ward councillor on Tuesday has sparked fears that political violence is spreading to the party’s lower South Coast region.

Dozens of ANC leaders have been killed across KwaZulu-Natal.

Ntokozo "Lithi" Maphumulo‚ a councillor in uMdoni municipality was shot dead as he arrived home in eMahlongwa.

Maphumulo was described by the ANC in the province as "a fearless cadre who served his community diligently and with integrity".

Provincial party spokesperson Mdumiseni Ntuli said: "Maphumulo dedicated his life to serving the ANC and his community and his outstanding leadership skills will be sadly missed by many in the ANC‚ especially those who benefited from his unparalleled wisdom."