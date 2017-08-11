Politics

Murder of ANC councillor spreads fear in KZN

11 August 2017 - 13:34 By Nce Mkhize And Chris Makhaye
Councillor Ntokozo “Lithi” Maphumulo who was gunned down in KZN with Bheki Cele.
Councillor Ntokozo “Lithi” Maphumulo who was gunned down in KZN with Bheki Cele.
Image: Supplied

The killing of a ward councillor on Tuesday has sparked fears that political violence is spreading to the party’s lower South Coast region.

Dozens of ANC leaders have been killed across KwaZulu-Natal.

Ntokozo "Lithi" Maphumulo‚ a councillor in uMdoni municipality was shot dead as he arrived home in eMahlongwa.

Maphumulo was described by the ANC in the province as "a fearless cadre who served his community diligently and with integrity".

Provincial party spokesperson Mdumiseni Ntuli said: "Maphumulo dedicated his life to serving the ANC and his community and his outstanding leadership skills will be sadly missed by many in the ANC‚ especially those who benefited from his unparalleled wisdom."

Zuma's victory came at a huge cost to a fractured ANC

Just when many thought that President Jacob Zuma’s fate was sealed, he emerged victorious against a motion of no confidence in him - for the eighth ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 hours ago

Maphumulo’s death comes just two weeks after the ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) had stripped the ANC lower south coast region of its powers‚ ostensibly in an effort to fight factionalism.

The regional leadership‚ which saw the move as a way of thwarting ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa’s support base‚ has since appealed against the decision of the PEC to ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe.

This region of the party is divided between the so-called "progressives"‚ who are pro-Ramaphosa and anti-Zuma‚ and the group known as the "forces of change"‚ which is behind Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Squabbles between these factions have affected service delivery in uMdoni‚ Ray Nkonyeni and Ugu district municipalities.

Families come first in Marikana commemoration: Cyril Ramaphosa

Deputy President Cyril Ramaposa on Friday signalled he has no intention of engaging in politicking as families prepare to mark the fifth ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Insiders say the death of Tolomane Mnyayiza‚ the former ANC regional chairperson and mayor of Ugu district municipality‚ in December last year‚ empowered the progressives‚ led by popular regional secretary Mzwandile Mkhwanazi‚ who is openly campaigning for Ramaphosa.

The region’s elective conference was expected to take place in October‚ just two months ahead of the much-anticipated ANC national elective conference in December‚ but recent developments have put preparations for this conference in disarray.

Mkhwanazi told BusinessLIVE on Thursday that Maphumulo’s death has increased fear in the region.

"We have lost a cadre here and we don’t know whether his death is the beginning of a scourge of killings of ANC leaders and members in the region. Many people are worried and fearful."

Dullah Omar's nephew killed in a possible hit

The men who shot and killed the nephew of anti-apartheid activist Dullah Omar on Thursday night in the Cape Town‚ had no intention of robbing him.
News
4 hours ago

"We appeal to the police to allow the law to take its course and for the police to do everything in its powers to ensure the perpetrators of this murder to be brought to book‚" he said.

Last year the PEC disbanded the Emalahleni regional leadership‚ which had been at the forefront of campaigning for former premier Senzo Mchunu in his failed bid to retain the position of provincial chairperson.

Early this year the far north region was stripped of its powers‚ and the same fate later befell the Harry Gwala region. Critics say all these regions are suspected of being sympathetic to Ramaphosa’s campaign.

 

Most read

  1. Murder of ANC councillor spreads fear in KZN Politics
  2. Lonmin boss wants Marikana to inspire change Politics
  3. Mandla Mandela asks for unity against crime in wake of Omar murder Politics
  4. KZN premier responds to allegations of R23m tender fraud Politics
  5. Mining companies are looting the country‚ says Mathunjwa Politics

Latest Videos

Western Cape tourism by numbers
Trevor Noah is back in SA!
X