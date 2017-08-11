SABC apologises for calling Dlamini-Zuma 'Mini'

The SABC has issued an on-air apology to Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for misspelling her name in a story broadcast on Sunday.

A story featuring Dlamini-Zuma referred to her as "Nkosazana Mini-Zuma" in a strap running at the bottom of the screen.

"The mistake ran for only one bulletin and was immediately noticed and corrected‚" SABC news anchor Peter Ndoro said in an apology aired on Thursday night.