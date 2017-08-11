Politics

SABC apologises for calling Dlamini-Zuma 'Mini'

11 August 2017 - 09:14 By Timeslive
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Image: Thuli Dlamini

The SABC has issued an on-air apology to Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for misspelling her name in a story broadcast on Sunday.

A story featuring Dlamini-Zuma referred to her as "Nkosazana Mini-Zuma" in a strap running at the bottom of the screen.

"The mistake ran for only one bulletin and was immediately noticed and corrected‚" SABC news anchor Peter Ndoro said in an apology aired on Thursday night.

The offending story was broadcast on SABC's satellite news channel 404 at 8pm on Sunday. It dealt with gender violence.

"The SABC would like to sincerely apologise to the former AU commission chair for the error‚" fellow anchor Francis Herd said in Thursday's mea culpa.

"The acting GE of news has addressed staff on the matter. Measures are being put in place to prevent further occurrences."

Dlamini-Zuma returned home earlier this year to pursue her presidential ambitions as the ANC heads to an elective conference in December‚ when her ex-husband Jacob Zuma is due to be replaced as leader.

Dlamini-Zuma‚ a former cabinet minister‚ served as chair of the African Union Commission since 2012.

