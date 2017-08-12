ANC dismayed after gunmen try to rob Cape MEC

“When looking at the Western Cape’s crime statistics over the last eight years‚ one would note that violent crime has increased on average annually at an alarming rate and today we saw again that these criminals‚ who continue to torture our communities‚ do not discriminate‚” he said.

“We all need to work together to create a safer and more secure Western Cape for all‚ and even this callous attack on one of the most hard-working MECs should serve as a wake-up call to all.”

Fritz’s bodyguards opened fire after one of the attackers pointed a gun at the MEC‚ said City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith.

Smith said he had spoken to Fritz‚ who was unharmed. “The MEC and his protectors are safe and unharmed and he has asked us to assist with arranging counselling‚” said Smith.

Fritz told TimesLIVE: “All of us are very traumatised.”

A bystander was also believed to have been wounded in the incident. Nyanga has one of South Africa’s highest rates of violent crime.