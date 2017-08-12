Politics

Radical economic transformation ‘pro-South Africa not anti-white’‚ says Dlamini-Zuma

12 August 2017 - 11:02 By Olebogeng Molatlhwa
Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma advised white people to get behind radical economic transformation because they would benefit from a peaceful and stable country.
Image: Supplied

ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has rubbished accusations that calls for radical economic transformation are tantamount to anti-white sentiment.

Dlamini-Zuma said the policy of radical economic transformation was in fact "pro-South Africa".

Dlamini-Zuma was speaking on Friday at an event hosted by the Progressive Professionals Forum in Woodmead‚ north of Johannesburg.

She advised white people to get behind radical economic transformation because they would benefit from a peaceful and stable country‚ arguing that failure to include black people in the mainstream economy will result in resentment and instability.

"Some people argue that RET is anti-white. It is not. It is pro-South Africa. RET is not only for black people. It is for everyone because it will help this country maintain peace and stability. Our white compatriots should also be part of this movement if they want to live in this country peacefully and stable‚" she said.

"It's not only that it will create a peaceful and stable country but the economy will grow."

She said radical economic transformation and calls for land restitution were "nothing new".

Dlamini-Zuma put her support firmly behind expropriation of land without compensation.

She said wars had been fought in South Africa over land because "our ancestors knew the value of land"‚ adding: "But this time‚ we are not going to pay for it."

Friday's address saw a more assertive Dlamini-Zuma - she lashed out at suggestions that women needed to be affirmed by men in order to occupy leadership positions.

"This thing that women are ready‚ what is that? I don't understand it and I don't want to understand it‚" said Dlamini-Zuma.

Her comment could be seen as a push-back against a perception that her campaign for the ANC top job is at the behest of men in the ruling party.

