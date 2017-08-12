Robber killed after pointing gun at Western Cape MEC

A robber was shot dead on Saturday after attempting to rob a Western Cape MEC outside a Cape Town church.

Social development MEC Albert Fritz and his two bodyguards were attacked by two men outside the Assembly of God church in Zwelitsha Drive‚ Nyanga‚ at 9.40am.

The bodyguards opened fire after one of the attackers pointed a gun at Fritz‚ said City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith.

They fired two shots‚ killing one suspect and seriously wounding the other. A bystander was also believed to have been wounded.

Smith said he had spoken to Fritz‚ who was unharmed. “The MEC and his protectors are safe and unharmed and he has asked us to assist with arranging counselling‚” said Smith.

This is a breaking story.