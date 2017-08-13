President Jacob Zuma has declared war on African National Congress MPs who voted against him last week in the parliamentary vote of no confidence against him.

On Sunday, Zuma attended the ANC Youth League-organised cadres' forum in uPhongolo in northern KwaZulu-Natal, where he was welcomed with rapturous applause.

He told the forum, held in his stronghold territory, that the ANC constitution should be applied against those who voted with the opposition in the National Assembly.

He said it was shocking that even the chairperson of the ANC disciplinary committee was implicated – a reference to former Cabinet minister Derek Hanekom, who chairs the party's disciplinary committee and who is among those suspected to have voted with opposition parties to oust Zuma.

Roughly 30 ANC MPs are calculated to have voted against the party’s instructions during parliamentary proceedings last Tuesday.

"The issue of what happened in Parliament is something I will discuss with the officials‚ but that's my business," Zuma said. "We talk about everything as officials. I'm sure even officials will be asking what members are saying‚ but that's not my business.

"My business is that‚ as the president‚ I will express my dissatisfaction about the conduct of some members and why."

He warned: "Do not be misled by some people."

Zuma read excerpts from the clauses of rule 25 of the ANC constitution, which prohibits party members from collaborating with "counter-revolutionary forces" or other parties against the ANC. Such individuals should face the party's disciplinary committee, he said.

"If you commit any of these acts, it means the ANC has to take you to the disciplinary committee because it means you have broken the law‚" he said.

"However‚ more shocking is that the chair of the very same committee [voted with the opposition] ... that's another matter we should discuss, because he is also implicated in this. We do not know some of these people and their seniority, though‚" he said.

Zuma said personal interests could not trump ANC interests.