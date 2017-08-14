Deputy Agriculture Minister Bheki Cele‚ a member of the ANC national executive committee (NEC)‚ says the NEC has failed party members and South Africans.

Cele was in Umlazi‚ south of Durban‚ on Sunday‚ addressing the ANC zones and branches engaged in a court bid to nullify the November 2015 elective conference for the ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committee.

He said the ANC leadership under President Jacob Zuma had failed to unite the party or take drastic decision against serious allegations of corruption‚ thus abdicating these responsibilities to the courts.

Cele said the failure of the ANC NEC to resolve membership and leadership issues facing the party had allowed disgruntled members to approach the courts‚ which had decided many issues that should have been addressed by the ANC leadership.