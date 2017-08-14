Malema says cops must shoot to kill when criminals point guns at them
The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema says any criminal who points a firearm at a law enforcement officer must be shot.
Speaking to Capricorn FM on Monday night Malema said crime in the country had reached unacceptable levels.
“The levels of crime are worrying. Criminals are no longer scared of authorities. They steal guns from police and military‚” he said.
Malema said that criminals weren't afraid of any authorities‚ and even conducted their activities at places like OR Tambo International Airport.
“Any criminal that points a firearm to a law enforcement official must shoot to kill…It cant be criminals that kill police because we say that police must act with restraint‚” he added.
In the interview which covered a range of issues‚ Malema said he was pleased with the progress that had been made by the EFF in a short space of time.
He said the African National Congress had been celebrating in the past elections while its support was dwindling.
“They are unable to see a problem coming.”
Malema told a listener who complained about the party's structures in KwaZulu Natal that the province was being prioritised by the EFF's leadership.
“KZN is very important for us for 2019. We’ve assigned Mbuyiseni Ndlozi as the convener there."
He added that KwaZulu-Natal was where the ANC is building its support base for 2019‚ hence the EFF must make it a strategic priority.
He warned that the ANC will die a natural death and reincarnate in red.
