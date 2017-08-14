"If we make a mistake with the leadership we elect in December‚ we will not be in control of the country. It depends on how we get to December. If we continue with the route that we are on of factionalisim - and acrimonious in a way - we will end up with a divided ANC and I actually don’t want to contemplate the outcome of that‚" said Nene.

He was speaking on Monday to TimesLIVE on the sidelines on the first day of the 20th Southern African International Audit Conference in Sandton‚ hosted by the Institute of Internal Auditors South Africa.

Nene‚ who has since ventured into the private sector‚ said the ANC still has time to rectify problems they face internally.

"But if we correct ourselves in the process - because there's still room for self correction - we are likely to come up with a leadership of unity. People always talk about a coalition government [and] I think as the ANC‚ we might come up with a coalition where we begin to say let’s throw away this factionalism and let’s work together… That would be the best outcome for the organisation‚" he said.