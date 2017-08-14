ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa said the party can no longer afford to ignore the mounting evidence on state capture.

Addressing hundreds of supporters attending the OR Tambo lecture in Tembisa on Sunday‚ Ramaphosa said allegations of state capture don't only damage the party's image but also have a profound impact on public institutions and the country's economy.

Ramaphosa said it's time for the ANC to confront state capture reports to restore dignity and regain the trust of voters.

"The public sector is what the government of our country own. This is what the people of South Africa own and this is where we've been having problems‚" Ramaphosa told the applauding audience.

"This is where state capture has been having an effect. This is where the resources of our country have been misplaced‚ looted and stolen."

He said those implicated in state capture must be taken to task because South Africans have given the ANC the responsibility to manage the country's economy.

"Some of the money has been disappearing without invoices. We want our money back. The money that has been given out without good reason must be brought back‚" he said.

Ramaphosa's address also touched on the successes of the ANC‚ including jobs created‚ RDP houses‚ access to higher education‚ electricity and water‚ social grants and improved healthcare services.

But Ramaphosa said much still needs to be done and he challenged party members to emulate OR Tambo's vision.

"We must acknowledge that our movement is at its weakest‚ that is why we need to remember what would comrade Tambo have done‚" said Ramaphosa.

"Tambo was given the ANC at the most dangerous time of the life of the ANC. We need to remember his wisdom and draw courage from the way he executed his task."

He also spoke against women and child abuse‚ saying this is one thing that would have saddened Tambo.

"We cannot claim victory for as long as women and children are being abused‚ raped and killed‚" said Ramaphosa.