Politics

We would have charged Manana if he was in our party: Malema

14 August 2017 - 20:17 By Penwell Dlamini
Julius Malema. File photo.
Image: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters‚ Julius Malema‚ says if deputy minister of higher education Mduduzi Manana was a member of his party‚ he would have been charged by now and facing an internal disciplinary process.

Speaking to Capricorn FM on Monday night‚ Malema said that Manana‚ who is accused of beating up two ladies in a johannesburg nightclub‚ did not take proper responsibility for his actions. He said if Manana had been a member of the EFF‚ things would have been different for him.

“We would have charged him by now and subjected him to some internal process. Manana has confessed to beating up this lady. Subject him to a process.

“If you are going to expel people without process then we are dictators‚” he said.

He added that it was Manana’s behaviour after admitting to beating up a woman that was a problem.

“Manana once you accept responsibility you act as such…The day you issued a statement [admitting to the crime]…that statement should have had part that ‘I will be handing myself to a particular police station’. We are justified to be angry with him.”

The deputy minister is currently out on bail after appearing in the Randburg Magistrate’s court on charges of assault with intent to do bodily harm.

