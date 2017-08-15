Upbeat rebel ANC branches in KwaZulu-Natal seeking to force a rerun of the so-called “rigged” 2015 provincial conference want their matter speedily dealt with - but will be happy for the court to apply its mind to the facts and information before it.

“Court matters are never rushed so we will put no pressure to the judges as they need to properly apply their minds and examine facts‚” the applicants' spokesman‚ S’thembiso Mshengu‚ said.

Mshengu was speaking ahead of the three-day trial set to start in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday. The case could start with a trial within a trial‚ after ANC provincial secretary Super Zuma filed papers earlier this month wanting alleged “new allegations” contained in the supporting affidavits filed by the rebel branches struck from the case.

Zuma’s legitimacy‚ that of provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala and 38 other ANC leaders is being challenged by a slate aligned to former premier Senzo Mchunu‚ who lost the controversial conference held in Pietermaritzburg in November 2015.