The ANC fallout over last week's motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma has spilled over to committees of parliament‚ with MPs loyal to him now refusing to recognise Makhosi Khoza as their chairperson.

Five MP seen as Zuma supporters on Tuesday boycotted a meeting of the public service portfolio committee which was scheduled to grill minister Faith Muthambi following revelations that she was hiring close friends and relatives in her office and had flown them at taxpayers' cost to attend her budget vote speech in May.

Khoza has previously called for Zuma to step down and had stated that she would vote with her conscience in last Tuesday's no confidence vote and she has been fingered as one of those ANC MPs who may have voted for Zuma to go.

The five MPs wrote a letter to their Chief Whip‚ Jackson Mthembu‚ just a few hours before the meeting‚ stating that they no longer regarded Khoza as their chairperson and they had "taken a decision to suspend all study group/portfolio committee meetings until the conduct of Dr Khoza is addressed".