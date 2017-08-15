Politics

Anti-Makhosi Khoza MPs to face caucus disciplinary committee

15 August 2017 - 16:54 By Babalo Ndenze And Thabo Mokone
Makhosi Khoza.
Makhosi Khoza.
Image: RUVAN BOSHOFF

The ANC fallout over last week's motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma has spilled over to committees of parliament‚ with MPs loyal to him now refusing to recognise Makhosi Khoza as their chairperson.

Five MP seen as Zuma supporters on Tuesday boycotted a meeting of the public service portfolio committee which was scheduled to grill minister Faith Muthambi following revelations that she was hiring close friends and relatives in her office and had flown them at taxpayers' cost to attend her budget vote speech in May.

Khoza has previously called for Zuma to step down and had stated that she would vote with her conscience in last Tuesday's no confidence vote and she has been fingered as one of those ANC MPs who may have voted for Zuma to go.

The five MPs wrote a letter to their Chief Whip‚ Jackson Mthembu‚ just a few hours before the meeting‚ stating that they no longer regarded Khoza as their chairperson and they had "taken a decision to suspend all study group/portfolio committee meetings until the conduct of Dr Khoza is addressed".

Muthambi, 5 ANC MPs a no-show at meeting chaired by Khoza

Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi on Tuesday failed to appear in before the portfolio committee where she was to be quizzed ...
Politics
2 hours ago

The five MPs - Zephroma Dlamini-Dubuzana‚ Regina Lesoma‚ Wilma Newhoudt-Druchen‚ Madala Ntombela and Mervyn Dirk – accused Khoza of acting against the ANC.

Aside from Khoza‚ only one ANC MP‚ Nyami Booi‚ broke ranks with the group of five and attended the meeting where he supported calls by the opposition parties for Muthambi to now be subpoenaed by the committee after she failed to show up at the meeting.

But Mthembu has rejected their call‚ saying they did not have any authority on the deployment of ANC MPs.

Mthembu said the five MPs were themselves showing ill-discipline by boycotting meetings of the national legislature and action should be taken against them by the national leadership of the ANC.

"Only the ANC through its constitutional structures can remove an ANC deployee from any deployed position. No study group or any deployee of the ANC can remove another deployee from a position of Whip‚ Chairperson or Member of Parliament. Those comrades who boycotted today’s meeting after clear instructions from the Chief Whip will be referred to the ANC Caucus Disciplinary Committee‚" he said.

The ANC's moral pulse is all but dead‚ says Khoza

ANC MP Makhosi Khoza on Monday declared the ruling party's morality all but dead after President Jacob Zuma fended off a motion of no confidence in ...
Politics
1 day ago

Khoza said she was baffled by Muthambi's no-show‚ saying she had met her in Cape Town on Tuesday morning.

“We were together and even at the meeting she did not indicate she won’t be coming to this meeting. It’s fruitless and wasteful expenditure. You can’t come to Cape Town supposed to attend a meeting and don’t pitch up. It’s really tragic that she is not here‚” said Khoza. Muthambi could not be directly reached for comment and departmental spokesman Dumisani Nkwanba could not be comment on the matter.

The EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said there was a deliberate plot to derail the work of parliament.

Gungubele not worried as Zuma faction goes on witch-hunt following motion vote

One of the ANC MPs suspected of voting against President Jacob Zuma in Tuesday's motion of no confidence is having no sleepless nights about the ...
Politics
5 days ago

“Faith Muthambi is running away to be held accountable about the reports of nepotism but also report of corruption happening in her department under her instructions. That is why some of the ANC members who wished this committee to not quorate are not here. There is a deliberate plan to collapse the functioning of parliament to hold the cabinet of Duduzane’s father accountable. They want to collapse this institution to do its job. The work of parliament is being sabotaged in this way‚” said Ndlozi.

The committee agreed to subpoena Muthambi‚ her director general and accounting officers in the various entities in her department. They also want parliament to recoup the money spent on their travel to Cape Town.

Most read

  1. Clear all along that public protector did not have power to instruct ... Politics
  2. Anti-Makhosi Khoza MPs to face caucus disciplinary committee Politics
  3. ANC rebels want court to act quickly as they take on mother body Politics
  4. Muthambi, 5 ANC MPs a no-show at meeting chaired by Khoza Politics
  5. SCOPA sceptical that SASSA will meet April 1 deadline Politics

Latest Videos

'I just want my child, even if it's just his body: Majakaneng mother
Vigilant couple outsmarts hijackers in Midrand
X