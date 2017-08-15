It was clear to any legal mind before the pronouncement by the court that the Public Protector did not have a power to instruct Parliament to amend the Constitution.

Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre de Vos said this following a judgment by the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday‚ which set aside a remedial action by the Public Protector.

The Public Protector‚ in a report in June on the Bankorp/Absa lifeboat in the 1990s‚ instructed the chairman of the portfolio committee on justice‚ Dr Mathole Motshekga‚ to initiate a process that will result in the amendment of the Constitution to change the mandate of the Reserve Bank.