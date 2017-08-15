Politics

Commission of inquiry into Guptas should go ahead‚ says Dlamini-Zuma

15 August 2017 - 19:49 By Naledi Shange
Atul Gupta. File photo.
Image: Robert Tshabalala

ANC presidential hopeful Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Tuesday voiced her backing for a commission of inquiry into the Guptas’ alleged infiltration into the South African government.

Answering a listener’s question on Ukhozi FM‚ Dlamini-Zuma said she agreed with former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s State Capture report which recommended there be a formal probe into the controversial family.

“The Public Protector called for a commission of inquiry into it. I agree it should be commissioned so that if they are at fault‚ it should be known‚” Dlamini-Zuma said. “If they have done any wrong‚ they should take responsibility for it so yes‚ government should conduct this commission.”

Quizzed on what should happen to government officials who are also alleged to have had dealings with the Guptas‚ she responded that they too should be dealt with.

The former African Union chairperson said there was no room for corruption.

“We should take a stand and fight it as the government. Corrupt officials should be dealt with accordingly‚" she said.

Dlamini-Zuma faced tough questions in the open line discussion.

One listener asked her to share her views on President Jacob Zuma’s failure to step down regardless of countless calls for him to do so.

As numerous other questions followed‚ Dlamini-Zuma did not immediately give an answer.

