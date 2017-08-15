While hundreds of angry Hout Bay residents marched on the offices of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille on Tuesday‚ she was in Hout Bay switching on lights.

De Lille switched on electricity in an area of Imizamo Yethu which has been in the dark since a fire swept through the township in March.

Nearly 15‚000 people were left homeless by the fire. The City of Cape Town has since tried to install basic services in a “superblocking” project but has come up against stiff resistance from community members who say they are being left out of the decision-making process.