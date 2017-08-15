Politics

MEC wants to know truth about Grace Mugabe assault claim

15 August 2017 - 09:47 By TimesLIVE
Zimbabwe’s first lady Grace Mugabe. File photo.
Image: Katherine Muick

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says law enforcement agencies must investigate the alleged assault of a South African woman by Zimbabwe’s first lady Grace Mugabe.

Gabriella Engels claimed on Monday that she was assaulted by Mugabe following an altercation at a Sandton hotel at about 9pm on Sunday night‚ while she and some friends were "chilling" with the first lady's sons. Engels suffered gashes to her forehead and scalp.

"I am deeply appalled and devastated by the allegations of assault on a young woman by Grace Mugabe. It is worrying especially since the assault happened during the month when we commemorate women for their role in the liberation struggle‚" the MEC said in a statement.

"I have instructed the Law Enforcement Agencies to investigate this case accordingly and ensure that justice is served‚" said MEC Nkosi-Malobane.

