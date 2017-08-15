Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi on Tuesday failed to appear in before the portfolio committee where she was to be quizzed on the allegations that she flew 30 family members and friends to Parliament for her budget vote address at the taxpayers’ expense.

The public service and administration meeting was chaired by ANC MP Makhosi Khoza‚ a critic of President Jacob Zuma who herself is facing a disciplinary process by the party.

Although the ANC in Parliament on Tuesday assured the public that its MPs would be present in the meeting‚ Khoza and member for the ANC Shedrack Booi were the only committee members from the governing party at the meeting‚ which was to discuss annual reports of the department and its entities.