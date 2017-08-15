Muthambi, 5 ANC MPs a no-show at meeting chaired by Khoza
Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi on Tuesday failed to appear in before the portfolio committee where she was to be quizzed on the allegations that she flew 30 family members and friends to Parliament for her budget vote address at the taxpayers’ expense.
The public service and administration meeting was chaired by ANC MP Makhosi Khoza‚ a critic of President Jacob Zuma who herself is facing a disciplinary process by the party.
Although the ANC in Parliament on Tuesday assured the public that its MPs would be present in the meeting‚ Khoza and member for the ANC Shedrack Booi were the only committee members from the governing party at the meeting‚ which was to discuss annual reports of the department and its entities.
All committee members present vented their outrage at the absence‚ not only of Muthambi and her director-general‚ Mashwahle Diphofa‚ but of five ANC members of the committee.
Opposition MPs called for the minister to be subpoenaed and Booi did not oppose this suggestion‚ noting that the committee was empowered to do so if sue did not respect the committee.
Muthambi was also to face allegations of nepotism.
The assurance from the ANC came after MPs who disagreed with Khoza had threatened to pull out of the sitting.
It is understood that ANC MPs held a meeting ahead of the 2pm session of the portfolio committee.
A letter from a group of five ANC MPs to ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu asks him suspend all further meetings until Khoza’s conduct is "addressed".
