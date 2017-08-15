Politics

No witch-hunt for ANC MPs who voted with opposition: Mantashe

15 August 2017 - 15:05 By Sibongakonke Shoba
ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe.
ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe.
Image: MASI LOSI

The ANC will not hunt down MPs who voted in favour of a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma‚ but will discipline party members who have confirmed voting with the opposition.

This was revealed by party secretary general Gwede Mantashe‚ who told the media on Tuesday that those who kept their vote a secret not face any charges.

Mantashe was speaking after a meeting of the party's national working committee where the matter is said to have dominated discussions.

"There is not going to be a witch hunt. We are not going to do that. (But) where MPs go up and confirm‚ we'll have to deal with that situation."

Although Mantashe refused to reveal the names of the MPs the party would discipline‚ outspoken ANC MP Makhosi Khoza has already confirmed she voted to remove Zuma.

Mantashe also revealed that the ANC would take action in the matter involving higher education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana.

READ MORE

KZN and Free State ANC NEC members call for the ‘heads’ of dissenting comrades

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State want the ruling party to convene a special national executive committee meeting to deal with its MPs who ...
Politics
1 day ago

The last kicks of a dying beast

Nothing illustrates the extent of our descent into ethical and moral bankruptcy (and political mediocrity) as comprehensively as the past week’s ...
Ideas
1 day ago

'Don't be misled': Zuma guns for those who voted against him

Rapturous applause welcomes President Jacob Zuma to KwaZulu-Natal
Politics
1 day ago

Please login or register to comment.

Most read

  1. Clear all along that public protector did not have power to instruct ... Politics
  2. Anti-Makhosi Khoza MPs to face caucus disciplinary committee Politics
  3. ANC rebels want court to act quickly as they take on mother body Politics
  4. Muthambi, 5 ANC MPs a no-show at meeting chaired by Khoza Politics
  5. SCOPA sceptical that SASSA will meet April 1 deadline Politics

Latest Videos

'I just want my child, even if it's just his body: Majakaneng mother
Vigilant couple outsmarts hijackers in Midrand
X