The ANC will not hunt down MPs who voted in favour of a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma‚ but will discipline party members who have confirmed voting with the opposition.

This was revealed by party secretary general Gwede Mantashe‚ who told the media on Tuesday that those who kept their vote a secret not face any charges.

Mantashe was speaking after a meeting of the party's national working committee where the matter is said to have dominated discussions.

"There is not going to be a witch hunt. We are not going to do that. (But) where MPs go up and confirm‚ we'll have to deal with that situation."

Although Mantashe refused to reveal the names of the MPs the party would discipline‚ outspoken ANC MP Makhosi Khoza has already confirmed she voted to remove Zuma.

Mantashe also revealed that the ANC would take action in the matter involving higher education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana.