Politics

Reserve Bank wins court bid against Public Protector

15 August 2017 - 11:25 By Ernest Mabuza
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Sandile Ndlovu

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s remedial action to change the Reserve Bank’s mandate was set aside at the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday.

Mkhwebane had recommended that the Constitution be amended to change the mandate of the South African Reserve Bank.

This was contained in a report that followed her investigation into an apartheid-era bailout by the regulator of Bankorp‚ which Absa bought in 1992.

She also ordered Absa to repay R1.12 billion.

#GuptaEmails lead to corruption charges against Pamensky

Charges of corruption and abuse of his position at Eskom have been laid against Mark Pamensky‚ a former board member of the electricity utility‚ ...
News
2 hours ago

The Reserve Bank took the remedial action concerning its mandate on review in the high court.

The public protector did not oppose the Reserve Bank's application when it was heard earlier this month.

However‚ the court has to be approached to set aside the remedial action‚ following an earlier ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeal that the remedial action by the Public Protector remains binding and valid until set aside by a court of law.

In the judgment on Tuesday‚ Judge John Murphy also ordered the Public Protector to pay the costs of the application.

READ MORE

Reserve Bank refusal to hand over records inconsistent with Act‚ says History Archive

The refusal by the South African Reserve Bank to provide documents requested by an archive organisation was unfortunate and was reminiscent of what ...
News
10 days ago

Reserve Bank asked to release 'apartheid-era' secrets

The South African History Archive (SAHA) is going to the High Court in Johannesburg on Friday to compel the South African Reserve Bank to release ...
Politics
11 days ago

Reserve Bank warns policy uncertainty may deepen economic slump

The Reserver Bank has warned that an economic slump may deepen if the government doesn’t address political turbulence and a policy vacuum in mining ...
Business
13 days ago

Most read

  1. Edward Zuma courts more controversy with about-turn on apology to ANC leaders Politics
  2. MPs let energy minister off the hook Politics
  3. Reserve Bank wins court bid against Public Protector Politics
  4. De Lille and Hout Bay fire survivors head in different directions Politics
  5. Marikana Massacre: Cry for justice‚ five years on Politics

Latest Videos

Fight breaks out after racist spat at Ellis Park (Warning: strong language)
Cape protesters celebrate as court suspends their eviction
X