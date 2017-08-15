Reserve Bank wins court bid against Public Protector

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s remedial action to change the Reserve Bank’s mandate was set aside at the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday.

Mkhwebane had recommended that the Constitution be amended to change the mandate of the South African Reserve Bank.

This was contained in a report that followed her investigation into an apartheid-era bailout by the regulator of Bankorp‚ which Absa bought in 1992.

She also ordered Absa to repay R1.12 billion.