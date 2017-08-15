MPs on Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts have expressed strong reservations that the South African Social Security Agency will be able to meet the Constitutional Court deadline to switch service providers for the payment of grants.

During Tuesday's meeting‚ SASSA acting CEO Pearl Bhengu‚ who has been in the post for two weeks‚ assured the committee that they would be able to meet the Constitutional Court imposed deadline of April 1‚ to hand over the payment of about 17 million social grants to a new service provider.

The contract with the current service provider CPS was declared invalid but the Constitutional Court extended it for one year to avoid any non-payment of grants.

The committee heard that several "workstreams" set up to investigate ways in which to bring the payment of the grants in house‚ have been dissolved. These work streams were paid R48-million of a budgeted R53-million.