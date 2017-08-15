Some of the divisions in the ANC are ‘unusual’‚ says Dlamini-Zuma
One of the African National Congress’ presidential candidates‚ Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ has lamented divisions in the party‚ describing some as “unusual”.
Speaking to Ukhozi FM on Tuesday night‚ Dlamini-Zuma said the divisions needed attention.
“There are divisions which have to be addressed. There are also unusual divisions which we think go together with indiscipline…Each organisation has its policies and decisions which all members are expected to follow. If they don’t follow these‚ it means there is a problem‚” Dlamini-Zuma said.
She said the current divisions should not necessarily be linked to the ANC elective conference in December.
“This should not be linked with the December leadership elections. The December elections are an ordinary event which happens every five years. It is open and democratic for the members of the ANC. Branches which are the ones which have the power have not started the process. It is just different structures of the ANC which have gone out in public with their choices. Branches will start their processes in September.”
She said what was important for the organisation was that elections be open and “without noise” and insulting of people.
Dlamini-Zuma has received endorsement from the ANC Women’s League and ANC Youth League but more people have recently joined the race‚ including Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe and Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.
She said the most important thing for the candidates was to accept that they could either win or lose. If they lose‚ the candidate must support the winner‚ Dlamini-Zuma added.
She said in her road trips across the country‚ members have indicated that they want someone who will bring unity in the ANC and enable the organisation to win in 2019.
“People also want to see children from poor families being able to access education for free. People also want the issue of land sorted out. [The say] it is important for people to get land for farming and housing and also commercial property. People also want us to start reducing the exporting of unbeneficiated raw materials as when these leave our shores‚ they depart with jobs.”
