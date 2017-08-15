Some of the divisions in the ANC are ‘unusual’‚ says Dlamini-Zuma

She said the current divisions should not necessarily be linked to the ANC elective conference in December.

“This should not be linked with the December leadership elections. The December elections are an ordinary event which happens every five years. It is open and democratic for the members of the ANC. Branches which are the ones which have the power have not started the process. It is just different structures of the ANC which have gone out in public with their choices. Branches will start their processes in September.”

She said what was important for the organisation was that elections be open and “without noise” and insulting of people.

Dlamini-Zuma has received endorsement from the ANC Women’s League and ANC Youth League but more people have recently joined the race‚ including Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe and Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.