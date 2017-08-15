TAC and Section 27 oppose ACDP abortion bill

The Treatment Action Campaign and Section 27 say they are opposing a new bill by the African Christian Democratic Party that insists women who want an abortion must have ultrasounds first.

The bill was written by MP Cherrylyn Dudley‚ under advice from conservative group Doctors for Life.

The bill wants the law to change so that women may no longer qualify for an abortion after 12 weeks‚ if their social and economic circumstances mean they cannot have the child.

It also wants counselling of women wanting an abortion to be mandatory rather than voluntary.

The counselling could include making the woman look at pictures or photos of foetuses.