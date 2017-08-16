ANC KZN leader slams rivals for using the EFF's lawyer

He was speaking following the adjournment and said he wished for the court to now call for oral evidence as they were still dealing with documents and their admissibility. The entire afternoon had been spent with the ANC's lawyer‚ Greg Harper‚ arguing with the judges on the locus standi as it was not clear if the applicants had the right to bring in the litigation before exhausting all internal party processes.

Earlier the applicants had argued that they resorted to court after the ANC national executive committee had started inducting the newly-elected provincial executive committee.

Zikalala said if anyone needed to be called by the courts it was him as former secretary and Senzo Mchunu as former chairperson. He argued that those who took the ANC to court in fact were the ones who had called for the early 2015 elective conference.

"We know what happened from the beginning to the end...how did it all come to this? People must know it's not about us but about the ANC. The ANC doesn't join us but we join the ANC. So let's stop taking the ANC to court‚" said Zikalala.

He said their problems will not be solved by the courts nor will the judge bring unity to the ANC irrespective of the subsequent judgment.

He also fired a broadside at NEC member Bheki Cele who had addressed a gathering in Umlazi on Sunday. Cele had said he was ashamed to be a member of the NEC. Zikalala called on him to resign if he sat on a structure he was ashamed of.