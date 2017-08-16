President Jacob Zuma has appointed an Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) which will plan and coordinate the "centenary celebrations" of former statesman Nelson Mandela that will take place next year.

Mandela would have turned 100 years old on 18 July 2018.

He died on 5 December 2013‚ age the age of 95.

The presidency said the IMC would coordinate the country’s commemoration programme "to ensure that the legacy and heritage of the great Statesman is celebrated in a befitting manner in 2018". The ministers appointed to the team are:

The Minister in The Presidency: Planning‚ Monitoring and Evaluation‚ Mr Jeff Radebe as Chairperson

The Minister of Arts and Culture‚ Mr Nathi Mthethwa

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation‚ Ms Maite Nkoana-Mashabane

The Minister of Public Works‚ Mr Nathi Nhleko

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans‚ Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs‚ Mr Des van Rooyen

The Minister of Basic Education‚ Ms Angie Motshekga

The Minister of Water and Sanitation‚ Ms Nomvula Mokonyane

The Minister of Sport and Recreation‚ Mr Thulas Nxesi

The Minister of Police‚ Mr Fikile Mbalula‚

The Minister of Higher Education and Training‚ Dr Bonginkosi Nzimande

The Minister of Communications‚ Ms Ayanda Dlodlo

The Deputy Ministers of these Portfolios are alternate members of the IMC.

"President Zuma wishes the IMC all the best in their responsibilities‚" his office said in a statement.