Government is torturing the people of Marikana: Mpofu

Five years after the Marikana massacre‚ government has failed to compensate families of those killed during the unrest.

This claim was made by Advocate Dali Mpofu when addressing thousands of people who were attending a gathering commemorating the 5th anniversary of the massacre in Rustenburg on Wednesday.

"This government is continuing to torture our people. We have told them that when it comes to compensation they must talk to us as the lawyers so that we can give the message to our clients.

"For five years now they go to the newspapers to say this is what is happening in Marikana.