Grace Mugabe an ‘embarrassment’ for SA and Zimbabwe: analysts

Zimbabwe’s First Lady Grace Mugabe is becoming an embarrassment for both the South African and Zimbabwean governments.

That is according to Theo Venter‚ political analyst at North-West University’s (NWU) School of Business and Governance.

Venter believes South Africa does not have the political will to prosecute Mugabe.

“If we can look at what we have done before‚ the (Omar) al-Bashir case immediately comes to mind. I don’t think we should hold our breath over whether Grace will be arrested.”