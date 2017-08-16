On Wednesday EyeWitnessNews quoted an ex-wife of the deputy president‚ Hope Ramaphosa‚ as saying he never laid a hand on her during their relationship.

"I lived with him‚ and had opportunity to make him angry many times‚ but never ever did Cyril lift a finger‚" Hope Ramaphosa told the radio station.

Endorsing him to become the next president of the ANC and South Africa‚ Hope Ramaphosa told EWN: “Cyril would rather negotiate or do things amicably than beat them up. I was his wife and girlfriend for a very long time‚ Cyril would not beat up a woman. He is very sensitive to women’s issues.”

A tweet by Andile Ramaphosa‚ believed to be an account belonging to the presidential contender's son‚ also took umbrage at the comment made during an interview with Capricorn FM on Monday evening by EFF leader Julius Malema.