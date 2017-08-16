MPs have called for the resignation of "untrustworthy" acting national police commissioner Lesetja Mothiba over his bungling of the security vetting of the head of intelligence.

Mothiba received the wrath of MPs following reports that he appointed the acting head of crime intelligence‚ Pat Mokushane‚ without a valid security clearance certificate. Mothiba admitted at a meeting with the portfolio committee on police that Mokushane had not been vetted and was under investigation following claims that he had appointed his wife as a PA.

This angered MPs who called for Mothiba‚ who was appointed by police minister Fikile Mbalula in June‚ to step down.