A delegation from Parliament's public enterprises committee is to seek an urgent meeting with Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete to ask for resources for its inquiry into the state capture of state-owned enterprises.

Committee members from across the political spectrum were outraged on Wednesday by the fact that Parliament will not provide the necessary resources for the inquiry‚ particularly to employ an evidence leader which all political parties believe is necessary.

"We are smelling a rat here‚" African National Congress MP Zukile Luyenge said after hearing the view of Parliament's chief legal advisor Zuraya Adhikarie at a committee meeting. He was supported by Democratic Alliance spokeswoman on public enterprises Natasha Mazzone.

Both argued strongly that the committee needed an evidence leader with expertise to lead evidence at the inquiry the committee plans to hold into state capture and the abuse of public resources‚ particularly at Eskom.