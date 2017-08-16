MPs from across the political spectrum were outraged on Wednesday by the fact that Parliament will not provide the necessary resources to the public enterprises committee for it to conduct an inquiry into state capture.

"We are smelling a rat here‚" African National Congress MP Zukile Luyenge said after hearing the view of Parliament's chief legal advisor Zuraya Adhikarie at a committee meeting. He was supported by Democratic Alliance spokeswoman on public enterprises Natasha Mazzone.

Both argued strongly that the committee needed an evidence leader with expertise to lead evidence at the inquiry the committee plans to hold into state capture and the abuse of public resources‚ particularly at Eskom.

"We need to have the necessary resources‚" Luyenge said.

Mazzone said it was "ludicrous" to suggest that Parliament did not have the resources to conduct an inquiry which was essential for it to conduct its oversight role.

The committee has been keen to employ an experienced evidence leader to prepare for the inquiry and to lead it but Parliament has indicated that its advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara would not be available. Vanara was the evidence leader for the ad hoc inquiry into the SABC.