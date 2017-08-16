The committee is chaired by ANC MP Makhosi Khoza‚ a critic of President Jacob Zuma who herself is facing a disciplinary process by the party.

In a statement on Wednesday‚ the committee said: "The decision to summon the said individuals was made as a result of their failure to attend a scheduled meeting of the Committee without giving reasons for their non-attendance".

The committee said it was disappointed that the Minister did not honour an invitation to attend the meeting as scheduled.

“The decision to summon her was a result of her disregard for the Committee‚ which borders on undermining the work of the Committee and Parliament as a whole‚” said Khoza.

The statement said the committee "reiterates its principled view that oversight and accountability forms the bedrock of South Africa’s constitutional democracy. In line with this‚ the Committee will ensure that the Executives are held to account for every action that is undertaken".