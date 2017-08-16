Up yours! Muthambi fails to appear in parliament

The fallout from last week's motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma has spilled over into the work of parliament - MPs loyal to Zuma are refusing to recognise anti-Zuma rebel Makhosi Khoza as chairman of their portfolio committee.

Five MPs regarded as Zuma supporters yesterday boycotted a meeting of the public service portfolio committee, which was scheduled to grill Communications Minister Faith Muthambi on allegations that she was hiring close friends and relatives and had flown them at taxpayers' cost to attend her budget vote speech in Cape Town in May.

Khoza has called for Zuma to step down and had stated that she would vote with her conscience on the motion of no confidence in Zuma on Tuesday last week. It is being assumed that she was one of the ANC MPs who voted for Zuma to go.

The five MPs wrote to ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu a few hours before the meeting stating that they no longer regarded Khoza as their chairman and had "taken a decision to suspend all study group/portfolio committee meetings until the conduct of Dr Khoza is addressed".