"The victory is near‚ the victory is certain!"

These were the words hastily-scribbled on a white placard displayed by rebel ANC branch member Bonginkosi Sisoka outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Thursday after Judge Sharmaine Balton and her bench had reserved judgment in the battle by ANC rebel members in KwaZulu-Natal against their mother body.

The announcement of the judgment being reserved sent Senzo Mchunu supporters into a frenzy.

The so-called rebels have spent nearly two years - through the ANC and the court - to try to have the outcome of the "rigged" 2015 provincial elective conference‚ which saw Sihle Zikalala defeat Mchunu for the chairman position‚ declared null and void.