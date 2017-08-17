President Jacob Zuma on Thursday assured officials leading an inquiry into the commercialisation of religion in South Africa that the government would assess the security issues after the chairperson complained of threats‚ harassment‚ intimidation and insults.

Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva‚ chairperson of the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of Cultural‚ Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL)‚ said on Wednesday she had beefed up her security because of a concern over safety.

She has also laid a criminal charge of intimidation‚ crimen injuria and incitement against Pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng‚ who is among the charismatic pastors who have crossed swords with the commission during its inquiry.