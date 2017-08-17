The first tender was issued on Wednesday for a scheme to augment Cape Town’s water supply.

Unveiling the city council’s new water resilience plan on Thursday‚ mayor Patricia de Lille said a slew of other tenders would follow in the next few weeks.

They will seek quotes for:

- Groundwater extraction in Atlantis‚ Silverstroom‚ the Cape Flats‚ Cape Peninsula and Hottentots Holland;

- Land-based desalination plants in Koeberg‚ Silverstroom‚ Woodbridge Island‚ Granger Bay‚ Hout Bay‚ Red Hill‚ Strandfontein‚ Monwabisi and Harmony Park; and

- A desalination barge in Cape Town harbour.

Together‚ these facilities would provide 200 million litres of water a day‚ or 40% of the target the council has challenged consumers to meet.