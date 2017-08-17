Zimbabwe's first lady Grace Mugabe is not entitled to diplomatic immunity and must be arrested‚ says Zakhele Mbhele‚ MP and Democratic Alliance shadow minister of police.

"The DA have confirmed that the investigation into the charges of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm against Zimbabwean First Lady‚ Grace Mugabe‚ is complete and the docket is ready for court‚" he said in a statement on Thursday.

"Yet‚ the SAPS has delayed this matter and now claim that they will not arrest Ms Mugabe until they have word from the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (DIRCO) on whether diplomatic immunity will be extended or not."

But‚ he said‚ in order for diplomatic immunity to apply‚ she should have applied before she entered South Africa.